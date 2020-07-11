Overview

Dr. Michael Jean, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Jean works at Kaiser Permanente Market Street Medical Offices in Ventura, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.