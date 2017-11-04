Overview

Dr. Michael Jazayeri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange County Global Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Jazayeri works at Elan Institute for Plastic Surgery in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.