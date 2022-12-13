See All Ophthalmologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Michael Javaheri, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Javaheri, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Javaheri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Harbor - UCLA Medical Center and LAC + USC Medical Center.

Dr. Javaheri works at Retina Specialists of Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Specialists of Beverly Hills
    9735 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 858-6569
  2. 2
    Phillips Eye Center
    301 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 446-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
  • LAC + USC Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Javaheri?

    Dec 13, 2022
    From the time that I walked in with a detached retina until the day I was healed, I had nothing but the very best experience with Dr Javheri. Rather than treat me like an idiot, he started with a higher bar...explaining my diagnosis and thoroughly explaining the treatment....I never saw an operating room...all in office and totally repaired all with no down time, one of the best office staffs that I have ever dealt with and his obvious expertise and bedside manner ....I have recommended him over and over...I am thrilled at the treatment that I received which is a lot!!
    Mark Lewison — Dec 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Javaheri, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Javaheri, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Javaheri to family and friends

    Dr. Javaheri's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Javaheri

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Javaheri, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Javaheri, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124298575
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Doheny Eye Inst USC Sch Med
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Cedar Sinai Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Javaheri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javaheri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Javaheri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Javaheri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Javaheri has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javaheri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Javaheri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javaheri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javaheri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javaheri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Javaheri, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.