Dr. Michael Javaheri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Harbor - UCLA Medical Center and LAC + USC Medical Center.



Dr. Javaheri works at Retina Specialists of Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.