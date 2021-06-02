Overview

Dr. Michael Jason Naguit, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Naguit works at Guillermo Borrero M.d. & Associates PC in Clairton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.