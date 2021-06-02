Dr. Michael Jason Naguit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naguit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jason Naguit, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Jason Naguit, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.
Guillermo Borrero M.d. & Associates PC575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 303, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-8933
- Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Office returns calls promptly. Staff is professional and understanding. Doctor naguit actively listens and genuinely cares about his patients. Therapists are wonderful.
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1952542128
- Allegheny General Hospital (Drexel University College Of Medicine / Temple University School Of Medicine)
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
- Psychiatry
Dr. Naguit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naguit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naguit has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naguit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Naguit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naguit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naguit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naguit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.