Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Dr. Michael Jaskolka, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Jaskolka works at Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington
    1725 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403

  Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Blepharoplasty
Cleft Lip and Palate
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure
Blepharoplasty
Cleft Lip and Palate
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    Delta Dental
    DenteMax
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Guardian
    HealthSmart
    Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana
    Medicare
    MetLife
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 17, 2018
    Dr. Jaskolka was very understanding of all of my daughters needs and all of our concerns. He explained every step of the process in great detail and made sure we were completely comfortable before moving forward with each step.
    Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    18 years of experience
    English
    1285835355
    Pediatric Cleft and Craniofacial Surgery Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
    University North Carolina Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
    University Of North Carolina
    UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    Dr. Michael Jaskolka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaskolka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jaskolka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaskolka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jaskolka works at Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Jaskolka’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaskolka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaskolka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaskolka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaskolka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

