Dr. Michael Jarrell, DMD
Overview
Dr. Michael Jarrell, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in St Augustine, FL.
Locations
Moultrie Dental Care4327 Us Highway 1 S, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 590-8119
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Florida Combined Life
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jarrell?
We had a very positive experience. They are very organized and contacted me ahead of time to verify insurance and research my coverage in advance of the appointment. They were spot on as to what was eligible for coverage and there were no surprise fees or upselling of needless treatments. The advanced communication, their honesty and our patient experience impressed us. The waiting room was spacious, the whole place seemed clean, the staff friendly, Dr. Jarrell is knowledgeable and welcoming. Morgan my hygienist did a thorough job and was very personable. She explained each thing she did and why. In summary, a well-managed professional office which seemed to value us as patients. Rare nowadays!
About Dr. Michael Jarrell, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1912112541
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jarrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jarrell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarrell.
