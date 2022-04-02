See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Palm Springs, CA
Dr. Michael Jardula, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Jardula, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.

Dr. Jardula works at Desert Oasis Healthcare Medical Group in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Oasis Healthcare Medical Group
    275 N El Cielo Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 325-1203

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Michael Jardula, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346222510
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Jardula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jardula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jardula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jardula accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Jardula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jardula works at Desert Oasis Healthcare Medical Group in Palm Springs, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jardula’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Jardula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jardula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jardula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jardula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

