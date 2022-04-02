Dr. Michael Jardula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jardula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jardula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Jardula, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Locations
Desert Oasis Healthcare Medical Group275 N El Cielo Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 325-1203
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
On every single visit, this dr. takes time to discuss any concerns which have arisen since the pervious visit, and recalls/discusses my progress. My weight and overall health, my successes and failures without making me feel like I'm "in trouble" but is able to assist me with plans and programs that actually help improve my overall health. Very quick into action with any concerns and excellent at referrals I need for various issues. Welcoming staff as well-I'd hate to lose this excellent doctor!
About Dr. Michael Jardula, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jardula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jardula accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Jardula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jardula.
