Overview

Dr. Michael Jantz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University Of Washington|University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Jantz works at HCA Florida Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Pleural Effusion and Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.