Dr. Michael Jantz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Jantz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University Of Washington|University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
HCA Florida Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine1121 NW 64th Ter Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 517-2378Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Jantz is the most caring, compassionate, and knowledgeable doctor that I have ever met. My husband developed significant lung disease and progressive deterioration resulting from Covid pneumonia infection. I had almost lost hope of him surviving when at the last moment we were told about Dr. Jantz. Arrangements were immediately made for my husband to be transferred to North Florida Hospital where Dr. Jantz performed a life saving procedure. His technique and care were exceptional. Today my husband is alive and well, and back to his old self. We can't even begin to describe just how fortunate we are to have received care by Dr. Jantz. He saved my husband's life; and in doing so, saved mine.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1225077159
- Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC
- University Of Washington|University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Jantz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jantz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jantz has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Pleural Effusion and Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jantz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jantz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jantz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.