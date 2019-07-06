Overview

Dr. Michael Janssen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Janssen works at Baptist Primary Care in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.