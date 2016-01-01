Dr. Michael Jansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jansen, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute1151 NW 64th Ter Fl 2, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 280-4031
North Florida Regional Medical Center6500 W Newberry Rd Fl 32605, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 496-9723
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Gainesville/8th Avenue4645 Nw 8th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 496-9722
TCAVI Lake City Office3239 NW YORK DR, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 251-7740Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- University Of Florida|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Jansen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jansen has seen patients for Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jansen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.