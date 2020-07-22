Overview

Dr. Michael Janowicz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Janowicz works at Toledo Clinic in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.