Overview

Dr. Michael Janitch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Door County Medical Center, HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Janitch works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.