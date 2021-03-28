Overview

Dr. Michael Jamison, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jamison works at Michael Jamison, MD in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.