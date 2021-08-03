Dr. Michael James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael James, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael James, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital and Kootenai Health.
Dr. James works at
Locations
-
1
Kootenai Clinic Gastroenterology1919 Lincoln Way Ste 415, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 625-4595
-
2
Kutteruf and Robinson MD PA1607 Lincoln Way Ste 200, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 667-5483
-
3
Scl Health Mt - St. James Healthcare400 S Clark St, Butte, MT 59701 Directions (406) 723-2691
-
4
Scl Health Medical Group - Butte Surgical Associates435 S Crystal St Ste 220, Butte, MT 59701 Directions (406) 723-2951
Hospital Affiliations
- Bonner General Hospital
- Kootenai Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. James?
If a colonoscopy can earn 5 stars, this one does. I've had two colonoscopies with Dr. James, and both went smoothly, quickly, and with a total respect for me, the patient.
About Dr. Michael James, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1386713881
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James works at
Dr. James has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.