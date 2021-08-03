Overview

Dr. Michael James, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital and Kootenai Health.



Dr. James works at Kootenai Clinic Gastroenterology in Coeur D Alene, ID with other offices in Butte, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.