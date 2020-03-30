Overview

Dr. Michael Jakobsen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Jakobsen works at Head/Neck Associates Orange County in Mission Viejo, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Ear Ache and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.