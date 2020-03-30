Dr. Michael Jakobsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jakobsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jakobsen, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Jakobsen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Jakobsen works at
Locations
Head & Neck Associates Inc26726 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-4361
Head and Neck Associates of Orange County24411 Health Center Dr Ste 370, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 364-4361
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I meant to give five stars to Dr Jakobson . Great Dr.
About Dr. Michael Jakobsen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English, Danish
- 1730118118
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jakobsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jakobsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jakobsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jakobsen works at
Dr. Jakobsen has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Ear Ache and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jakobsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jakobsen speaks Danish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Jakobsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jakobsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jakobsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jakobsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.