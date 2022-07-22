Dr. Michael Jaindl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaindl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jaindl, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Jaindl, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lehigh Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jaindl works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michael A. Jaindl MD1530 Lee Blvd Ste 2350, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 Directions (239) 674-7345
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lehigh Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaindl?
On time! FRIENDLY! No sense of rushing! Explained things! So happy I found this office and will certainly consider him my future doctor!
About Dr. Michael Jaindl, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1700860889
Education & Certifications
- Madigan AMC
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- College of Charleston
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaindl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaindl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaindl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaindl works at
Dr. Jaindl has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaindl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaindl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaindl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaindl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaindl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.