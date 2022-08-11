Dr. Michael Jaconski, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaconski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jaconski, DMD
Overview
Dr. Michael Jaconski, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Allison Park, PA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple Dental Sch.
Locations
Allison Park Dentistry4000 Mount Royal Blvd Ste 1, Allison Park, PA 15101 Directions (412) 663-5304Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. J. has been my dentist for over 20 years. Always effective, always positive, always professional.
About Dr. Michael Jaconski, DMD
- Dentistry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1982775854
Education & Certifications
- Temple Dental Sch
