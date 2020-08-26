Overview

Dr. Michael Jacoby, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.



Dr. Jacoby works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.