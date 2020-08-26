See All Vascular Neurologists in Des Moines, IA
Dr. Michael Jacoby, MD

Vascular Neurology
2.5 (30)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Jacoby, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.

Dr. Jacoby works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
    1111 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 358-0011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Aug 26, 2020
    I was nervous to see Jacoby because of the reviews. I'm really glad I went though. I had my initial appointment yesterday; Dr. Jacoby was very nice, caring, attentive, and listened to me. I felt comfortable and relaxed. He's ordered some tests that make sense to me.
    — Aug 26, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Jacoby, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346354198
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacoby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacoby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacoby works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Dr. Jacoby’s profile.

    Dr. Jacoby has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacoby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacoby. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacoby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacoby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacoby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

