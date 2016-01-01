See All Pediatricians in Carlsbad, CA
Dr. Michael Jacobson, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Jacobson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Informatics. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Rady Children's Hospital San Diego, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Jacobson works at Champaign Dental Group in Carlsbad, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Champaign Dental Group
    3257 Camino de los Coches Ste 202, Carlsbad, CA 92009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 633-3640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rady Children's Hospital San Diego
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Michael Jacobson, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831284249
    Education & Certifications

    • Lutheran Genl Chldns Hosp
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • Clinical Informatics, Clinical Pathology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Jacobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacobson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacobson works at Champaign Dental Group in Carlsbad, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jacobson’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

