Dr. Michael Jacobson, MD
Dr. Michael Jacobson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Obstetrics/Gynecology23845 Holman Hwy Ste 227, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 624-3579
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Willing to take on my husband after being out of state with a septus infection. Took out a large kidney stone. Sorry to see him leave Worcester MA.
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Swedish
- UC Davis Sch Med/Med Ctr
- UC Davis
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- CARLETON COLLEGE
- Urology
Dr. Jacobson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacobson speaks Spanish and Swedish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.