Dr. Michael Jacobson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center School Of Med Denver Co and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jacobson works at Hampton Roads ENT & Allergy in Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.