Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Jerry Nagler MD407 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 772-7190
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobs?
Dr. Jacobs saved me! Out of hundreds of moles I have all over my body , he identified one that was the “most irregular”, it was melanoma. Just a day after the pathology report he set me up with an amazing surgeon for the procedure. Superb , talented and experienced doctor with great staff in a very professional and efficiently run office.
About Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hosp-Cornell
- Baylor University
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
