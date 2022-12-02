Overview

Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Jacobs works at Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.