Overview

Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jacobs works at Athens Eye Associates in Watkinsville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.