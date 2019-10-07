Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Michael Jacobs MD3017 W Charleston Blvd Ste 60, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 778-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Jacobs and his staff are top notch. He is a doctor that honestly cares about his patients and takes the time to make sure they are getting the best care possible. He is strait forward honest doctor that is very knowable about practicing medicine. His assistance's are also very well trained and are passionate about providing the same level of care as Dr. Jacobs. I have recommended him to several people and would recommend him to anyone looking for a doctor
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053300913
- Medical College of Ohio Hospital
- Allegheny University Hospital
- Medical College of Ohio
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.