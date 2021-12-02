Overview

Dr. Michael Jacobelli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Jacobelli works at Kowalski Surgical Center - Christopher Kowalski MD FACS in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.