Dr. Michael Jacobelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Jacobelli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Christopher Kowalski MD FACS1205 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 106, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 757-5131Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr Jacobelli since the '80's. There is no other general surgeon I would rather have. He is kind, calms any fears you may have, personable, extremely good in his field. He explains everything thoroughly before and after surgery. Dr Jacobelli is down to earth. He is d the best. in my opinion. I would definitely give him the highest recommendation.
About Dr. Michael Jacobelli, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1184675209
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobelli accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobelli has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.