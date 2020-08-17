See All General Surgeons in Savannah, GA
Dr. Michael Jackson, MD

Laparoscopic Surgery
4.4 (73)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Jackson, MD is a Laparoscopic Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Laparoscopic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.

Dr. Jackson works at Southeastern OB/GYN Center in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeastern OB/GYN Center
    5311 Paulsen St, Savannah, GA 31405 (912) 355-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Candler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 17, 2020
    Dr. Jackson has been my physician for thirteen years. He always takes the time to explain things and was beyond helpful during my infertility issues. I have since moved out close to Effingham but refuse to change doctors because he is worth the drive. As far as wait times, I am pleased that he puts patients givig birth or emergency at Candler first. It can be frustrating if on a time crunch which is why I always set out more than enough time for my visit.
    Amber — Aug 17, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Jackson, MD

    Laparoscopic Surgery
    31 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1730268046
    Education & Certifications

    Meml Med Center
    University of Alabama at Birmingham
    University of Alabama
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jackson works at Southeastern OB/GYN Center in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Dr. Jackson’s profile.

    Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

