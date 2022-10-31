Overview

Dr. Michael Jablonski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jablonski works at Champaign Dental Group in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL and Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.