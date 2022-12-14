Dr. Michael Jabara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jabara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Jabara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Jabara, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Locations
Orthopedic Associates of Michigan1111 Leffingwell Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 459-7101
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
- Spectrum Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Jabara, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Aspen Orth Assocs
- Grand Rapids Med Education Research Center/Msu
- Grand Rapids Med Education Research Center/Msu
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Grand Valley State University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
