Dr. Michael J Sperling, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael J Sperling, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.
Locations
Howard J. Sperling MD PC182 S New York Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions (609) 748-8200
Sperling Medical Associates162 S New York Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions (609) 748-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Ratings & Reviews
When our Primary Care Doctor passed away, we were afraid we would never find another that good. When we found Dr. Sperling and his wonderful staff we were extremely happy. Down to earth, caring, up to date, efficient and, listens to his patients instead of typing on a tablet or computer. This Doctor and his staff are the best.
About Dr. Michael J Sperling, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1518222108
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Drexel University
- Internal Medicine
