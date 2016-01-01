See All Anesthesiologists in Covington, LA
Anesthesiology
Dr. Michael Iverson, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Iverson works at Total Anesthesia Care in Covington, LA.

Locations

    Total Anesthesia Care
    Total Anesthesia Care
1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Michael Iverson, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528061041
    Education & Certifications

    • Ochsner Found Hospital
    • Ochsner Found Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
