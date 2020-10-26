Overview

Dr. Michael Istfan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Camden Clark Medical Center, Jackson General Hospital, Montgomery General Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Istfan works at The Rheumatology Group In South Charleston in South Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.