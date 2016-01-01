Dr. Michael Ison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ison, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Ison, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ison works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Infectious Disease Center676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-8358Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ison?
About Dr. Michael Ison, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1316941222
Education & Certifications
- U VA
- OHSU
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ison works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.