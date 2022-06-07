Overview

Dr. Michael Isaac, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor University Med Center



Dr. Isaac works at Baylor Scott & White The Heart Group in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.