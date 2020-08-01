Dr. Ingram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Ingram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Ingram, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bay City, MI. They completed their residency with Wayne State Affiliated Hospitals
Dr. Ingram works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
McLaren Bay Region1900 Columbus Ave, Bay City, MI 48708 Directions (989) 894-3000
-
2
McLaren Bay Psychiatric Associates690 S Trumbull St, Bay City, MI 48708 Directions (989) 460-1000
-
3
List Psychological Services Plc.126 Washington Ave, Bay City, MI 48708 Directions (989) 684-7977
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Bay Region
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ingram?
I very much respect Dr. Ingram and would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Michael Ingram, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1295767283
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State Affiliated Hospitals
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ingram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ingram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ingram works at
Dr. Ingram has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Anxiety and Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ingram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ingram. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ingram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ingram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.