Dr. Michael Ingber, MD

Urology
4.3 (40)
Dr. Michael Ingber, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They graduated from Wayne State University Sch Med and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Ingber works at Garden State Urology in Denville, NJ with other offices in Whippany, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Incontinence and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Medical Group Dba Garden State Urology
    3155 State Route 10 Ste 100, Denville, NJ 07834 (973) 537-5557
  2. 2
    Garden State Urology LLC
    16 Eden Ln, Whippany, NJ 07981 (973) 947-9066
    Monday
    1:00am - 4:30am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Monarc® Suburethral Sling Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sacrocolpopexy Prolapse Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vesicovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 09, 2022
    Awesome, professional, amazing surgeon & amazing follow up. Highly recommended.
    LPD — Sep 09, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Ingber, MD

    Urology
    English, Spanish
    1861606329
    Education & Certifications

    Cleveland Clinic
    WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    Wayne State University Sch Med
    University of Michigan
    Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
