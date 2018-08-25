Dr. Michael Inesta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inesta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Inesta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Inesta, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Hialeah, FL.
Dr. Inesta works at
Locations
1
Citrus Health4175 W 20th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 825-0300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Insta is an excellent doctor. He help my daughter through a difficult time and she is doing great. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Michael Inesta, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1225244296
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
