Overview
Dr. Michael Hytros, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Jagiellonian University / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Hytros works at
Locations
-
1
Elio G Vento MD7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 233, Chicago, IL 60631
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Nice kind very professional with great knowledge understanding and big heart - uncommon to find today dr like dr Michael Hytros ..appreciate for care of me and my family ..
About Dr. Michael Hytros, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, German, Italian, Polish and Russian
- 1396831269
Education & Certifications
- St Mary Of Nazareth Hospital
- Akademia Medyczna, Krakow
- Jagiellonian University / Faculty of Medicine
- Liceum Krola Jana Sobieskiego Krakow
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hytros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hytros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hytros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hytros works at
Dr. Hytros speaks German, Italian, Polish and Russian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hytros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hytros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hytros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hytros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.