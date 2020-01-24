See All Urologists in Encino, CA
Dr. Michael Hyman, MD

Urology
3.9 (20)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Hyman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Hyman works at Michael Hyman in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michael Hyman
    16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 800, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 906-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gainswave for Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Monarc® Suburethral Sling Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 24, 2020
    I have been a Patient of Dr. Hyman for several years. He is great in as many ways as it is possible for a Doctor to be superb and outstanding. In addition, his staff is incredibly efficient, friendly, and always concerned for your personal comfort and sense of modesty. In addition, your appointments are made as you want them and when you want them. JENNY goes to great lengths to fit you in their schedule with your preferences the number one consideration. All of the Folks, Nurses and others, FELICIA, ANNITA and MARISSA are obvious in their enjoyment of their Jobs and always have a beautiful smile to greet you and make you feel you are very important, no question of it at all. Yes, I am an enthusiastic promoter of the crew at Advantage Urology.
    gene smith — Jan 24, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Hyman, MD

    • Urology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1487642492
    Education & Certifications

    • Ny And Presby Hospital
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Hyman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hyman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hyman has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

