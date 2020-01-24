Dr. Michael Hyman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hyman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Hyman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Hyman works at
Locations
Michael Hyman16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 800, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 906-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a Patient of Dr. Hyman for several years. He is great in as many ways as it is possible for a Doctor to be superb and outstanding. In addition, his staff is incredibly efficient, friendly, and always concerned for your personal comfort and sense of modesty. In addition, your appointments are made as you want them and when you want them. JENNY goes to great lengths to fit you in their schedule with your preferences the number one consideration. All of the Folks, Nurses and others, FELICIA, ANNITA and MARISSA are obvious in their enjoyment of their Jobs and always have a beautiful smile to greet you and make you feel you are very important, no question of it at all. Yes, I am an enthusiastic promoter of the crew at Advantage Urology.
About Dr. Michael Hyman, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487642492
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hyman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hyman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyman has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hyman speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.