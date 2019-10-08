Dr. Michael Hurwitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurwitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hurwitz, MD
Dr. Michael Hurwitz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Newport Irvine Surgical Specialists- NISS510 Superior Ave Ste 200G, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 791-6767
Clark Center For Urogynecology16305 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 260, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 791-6767
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
Incredible Doctor. I had a hernia repair on 9/26/2019 and throughout my entire experience I was card for with the highest level of care. The surgery was so successful that I did not even need to take ANY pain medication. I am already feeling strong enough to resume careful exercising. THANK YOU DR. HURWITZ.
About Dr. Michael Hurwitz, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- LA Cnty USC Med Ctr
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Tulane University of Louisiana
