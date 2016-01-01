Dr. Michael Hurst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hurst, MD
Dr. Michael Hurst, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
Morgantown Ear Nose & Throat1065 SUNCREST TOWN CENTRE DR, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 599-3959
West Virginia University1 Stadium Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4825
- 3 9200 PO Box, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4825
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4825
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1003914136
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Hurst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurst accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurst has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hurst speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurst. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurst.
