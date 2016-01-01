Overview

Dr. Michael Hurst, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Hurst works at MORGANTOWN EAR NOSE & THROAT in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.