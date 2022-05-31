Dr. Michael Hunzinger, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunzinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hunzinger, DMD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hunzinger, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lexington, SC.
Locations
Family Dental of Lexington5551 Sunset Blvd Ste B, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 812-6352
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Hygienist did a great job with the cleaning and provided feedback on which areas of my teeth to focus when I floss. As in my previous visit, the staff are professional, friendly, and care about my dental health.
About Dr. Michael Hunzinger, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1063709160
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunzinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunzinger accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hunzinger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hunzinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunzinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunzinger.
