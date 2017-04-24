Overview

Dr. Michael Hummer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Hummer works at Austin Neurology & Sleep Associates in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.