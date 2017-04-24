Dr. Michael Hummer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hummer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hummer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Hummer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's Medical Center.
Locations
Soe Aung M.d. P.A.711 W 38th St Ste E1, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 477-5337Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hummer?
We are so pleased with Dr.Hummel's bedside manners he took great care of my husband's spinal surgery his staff were very through I would recommend Dr.Hummel to my family and friends Dr.Hummel is the BEST !!!
About Dr. Michael Hummer, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1972553964
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hummer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hummer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hummer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hummer has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hummer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hummer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hummer.
