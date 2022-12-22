See All Hematologists in Greer, SC
Dr. Michael Humeniuk, MD

Hematology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Humeniuk, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Greer, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.

Dr. Humeniuk works at SMC - Gynecologic Oncology - Pelham in Greer, SC with other offices in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SMC Center for Hematology Oncology - Pelham
    2759 S Highway 14 Ste A, Greer, SC 29650 (864) 849-9700
  2. 2
    SMC Center for Hematology Oncology - Spartanburg
    380 Serpentine Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29303 (864) 560-7050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spartanburg Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neutropenia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Neutropenia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test

Neutropenia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Acute Leukemia
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Hemophilia
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Thrombocytosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Colorectal Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hypercoagulable State
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kidney Cancer
Leukocytosis
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Malignancies
Sickle Cell Disease
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thalassemia
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Tongue Cancer
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Companion Benefit Alternatives
    • CompCare
    • Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Jehovah's Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr. Humeniuk is exceptional doctor and very straight forward. His team is very caring. He is currently treating my wife Juliet and we would highly recommend him to anyone! Thank you doctor Humeniuk and the entire team at his office ???? Thank you
    Juliet G. — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Humeniuk, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942594155
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
