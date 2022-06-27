Dr. Michael Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hughes, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hughes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Hughes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UofL Physicians Surgery/University Surgical Associates200 Abraham Flexner Way, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-8303
-
2
Vanguard Surgical LLC2401 Terra Crossing Blvd Ste 375, Louisville, KY 40245 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?
I've suffered for over thirty years with gastroparesis and was brushed off by many of doctors from the Mayo clinic up and down. I meet with Dr. Hughes he took his time to explain my condition and I decided that I trusted him and his staff totally, within two weeks he had me set for surgery. His staff kept me informed as they dealt with my insurance since I was from out of state doctor Hughes did such a great job ln logging everything he was able to get approval for surgery. Today is day four since I had surgery and I have no stomach pain at all. I can't say enough about doctor Hughes and his staff I forgot what having no pain is like. Thank you so much for what you have done for me.
About Dr. Michael Hughes, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1831133644
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota - Fairview Medical Center
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- Wake Forest University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Excision of Stomach Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.