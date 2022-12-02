Dr. Michael Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hughes, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hughes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville and Memorial Hospital East.
Dr. Hughes works at
Locations
BJC Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Belleville4700 Memorial Dr Ste 350, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 234-9884
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Memorial Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Hughes, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hospital/Washington University
- University of Missouri School of Medicine Hospitals and Clinics
- Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hughes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
