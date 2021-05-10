Dr. Michael Hugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hugh, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hugh, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They completed their fellowship with Walter Reed Army Med Center
Dr. Hugh works at
Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - Poughkeepsie21 Reade Pl Ste 3200, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-4086
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hugh?
Dr. Hugh was excellent. He may be a little iconoclastic, but a doctor doesn't have to be a rock star to be caring and effective.
About Dr. Michael Hugh, MD
- Allergy
- English, Korean
- 1861431405
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr, Allergy And Immunology Univ Fl Coll Med/Pensacola, Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hugh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hugh works at
Dr. Hugh has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hugh speaks Korean.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hugh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.