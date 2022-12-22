Overview

Dr. Michael Hugar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Macneal Hospital.



Dr. Hugar works at Elmhurst Medical Associates in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

