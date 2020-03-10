See All General Dentists in Bremerton, WA
Dr. Michael Huey, MD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bremerton, WA. 

Dr. Huey works at Michael Huey, DMD in Bremerton, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Michael Huey, DMD
    1342 NE McWilliams Rd Ste 120, Bremerton, WA 98311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Mar 10, 2020
Always Truthful and helpful. The office and staff are friendly and comforting. Dr. Huey has helped me make the right decision everytime I have seen him. Unfortunately my teeth and I have had to see him many times over the last 10+ years. Highly recommend him. He has always told me the truth, need work or not.
Bykr — Mar 10, 2020
About Dr. Michael Huey, MD

  • Dentistry
  • English
  • Male
  • 1699715938
  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Dr. Huey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Huey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Huey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

