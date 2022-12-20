Overview

Dr. Michael Huether, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Huether works at Arizona Skin Cancer Surgery Center in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.