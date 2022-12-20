Dr. Michael Huether, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huether is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Huether, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Huether, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Arizona Skin Cancer Surgery Center5980 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 887-3333Monday6:30am - 4:30pmTuesday6:30am - 4:30pmWednesday6:30am - 4:30pmThursday6:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huether and staff were so personal and caring. My care was excellent!
About Dr. Michael Huether, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386647865
Education & Certifications
- U Pitt
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Mayo Clinic
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- University of South Dakota
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
