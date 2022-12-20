See All Dermatologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Michael Huether, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
5 (395)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Huether, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Huether works at Arizona Skin Cancer Surgery Center in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Skin Cancer Surgery Center
    5980 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 887-3333
    Monday
    6:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Melanoma
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Melanoma

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 396 ratings
    Patient Ratings (396)
    5 Star
    (390)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 20, 2022
    Dr. Huether and staff were so personal and caring. My care was excellent!
    — Dec 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Huether, MD
    About Dr. Michael Huether, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386647865
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Pitt
    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Medical Education
    • R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Dakota
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Huether, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huether is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huether has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huether has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huether works at Arizona Skin Cancer Surgery Center in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Huether’s profile.

    Dr. Huether has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Melanoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huether on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    396 patients have reviewed Dr. Huether. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huether.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huether, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huether appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

